一周图片精选(7月17-23日)
7月18日，奥地利西部村庄Gnadenwald，一名男子登上山顶，俯瞰山谷。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
7月21日，美国华盛顿，白宫发言人斯派塞面带微笑走进白宫。斯派塞已辞职，将继续工作到8月底。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月17日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普参加“美国制造”宣传活动时，戴上一顶美国制造的牛仔帽。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月18日，俄罗斯茹科夫斯基，俄罗斯总统普京出席国际航空航天展时，手持望远镜仔细观看。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
7月19日，中国北京，融创中国、富力地产和万达商业举行战略合作签约仪式。万达商业将酒店和文旅资产分别售予富力和融创。REUTERS/Jason Lee/
7月20日，尼泊尔古城 Lalitpur，织巢鸟在竹枝上筑巢。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
资料图片：2016年4月，乌克兰基辅，电脑上的联想集团企业标识。联想集团CEO杨元庆7月20日接受路透专访时称，由于企业换机等刚需依旧存在，全球PC市场未来将趋于稳定，而联想的PC业务2017/18财年将恢复正增长。REmore
7月18日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，中国海军远航访问编队访问土耳其，导弹护卫舰荆州舰泊在港口。REUTERS/Murad Sezer
7月23日，匈牙利布达佩斯，中国游泳运动员孙杨夺得世锦赛400米自由泳冠军。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
7月19日，美国华盛顿，美国财长努钦、中国国务院副总理汪洋和美国商务部长罗斯在中美全面经济对话前合影。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
