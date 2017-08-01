一周图片精选（7月24-30日）
7月30日，美国空军B-1B轰炸机从关岛空军基地起飞，飞过日本和朝鲜半岛。朝鲜宣称再度成功试射一枚洲际弹道导弹后，美国两架B-1B轰炸机周日飞过朝鲜半岛以展示武力。图片由第三方提供。U.S. Air Force photmore
朝中社2017年7月29日提供的图片，显示“火星-14”洲际弹道导弹试射画面，图片未注明日期。朝鲜称周五夜间再次成功试射一枚洲际弹道导弹，证明具有攻击美国本土能力。KCNA via Reuters
7月30日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，俄罗斯举行“海军节”阅兵，总统普京检阅军队。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
7月24日，美国华盛顿，特朗普的女婿库什纳抵达国会大厦，出席参议院情报委员会闭门会。库什纳表示，他去年四次与俄罗斯官员会面，但并未与莫斯科方面共谋影响2016年美国大选。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
7月28日，中国北京，士兵和民众参观在军事博物馆举行的中国人民解放军建军90周年主题展览。REUTERS/Jason Lee
资料图片：2016年1月，美国纽约，堆放着的亚马逊货物箱。亚马逊7月27日在新加坡推出两小时配送服务，由此进军人口众多的东南亚市场，与中国竞争对手阿里巴巴在这里正面交锋。REUTERS/Mike Segar
7月24日，美国华盛顿，国会大厦。参议院7月27日在特朗普反对的情况下，以接近全票通过对俄罗斯实施新制裁的议案，制裁措施也包括对伊朗和朝鲜的制裁。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
7月28日，日本东京，日本防卫大臣稻田朋美宣布辞职。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
7月28日，中国北京，第七次金砖国家安全事务高级代表会议在钓鱼台国宾馆举行，中国国务委员杨洁篪主持会议。REUTERS/Ng Han Guan
7月26日，法国Bormes-les-Mimosas，游客在海边嬉戏，远处可见森林大火导致浓烟滚滚。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
