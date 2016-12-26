一周图片精选（12月19-25日）
12月25日，斯里兰卡科伦坡，据称世界最高的人工圣诞树，约73米高。REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
12月19日，美国费城，美国选举人团投票之际，反对特朗普当选的民众集会抗议。特朗普在选举人团投票中以压倒性票数正式当选美国下任总统。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
12月19日，德国柏林，圣诞装饰卡在了一辆卡车的挡风玻璃上，之前这辆卡车冲入圣诞市集上的人群，造成12人丧生，近50人受伤。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
12月19日，俄罗斯克里姆林宫，俄罗斯总统普京出席紧急会议，之前俄驻土耳其大使卡尔洛夫在安卡拉遭枪击身亡，行凶者是一名非当值警官。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin viamore
12月22日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄总统普京出席驻土耳其大使卡尔洛夫的追悼会，慰问卡尔洛夫的遗孀。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS
12月22日，中国北京，大风吹散雾霾，重新迎来蓝天，之前北京解除了持续五天的重污染红色预警。REUTERS/Jason Lee
图为现代汽车方向盘上的公司logo。现代汽车美国执行长Dave Zuchowski辞去职务，这是该公司管理层洗牌的最新人事异动。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
12月21日，德国柏林，民众在发生卡车冲撞事件的圣诞市集附近放上鲜花和蜡烛，悼念遇难者。REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
12月22日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城郊区，调查人员在爆炸事件后的房屋废墟中勘查。当地一个烟花市场周二发生爆炸，造成35人丧生。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
12月20日，法国，受大雾影响，La Roche-sur-Yon与Sables-d'Olonne之间的公路发生50辆车连环相撞事故，救援人员在现场处理。REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
