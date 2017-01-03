一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）
1月1日，中国香港，新年烟花照亮夜空。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1月1日，美国纽约，时报广场上迎新年的烟花秀和五彩纸屑。REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
12月26日，以色列贝尔谢巴附近，候鸟飞过的壮观景象。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
12月26日，美国纽约，时报广场大屏幕上英国传奇歌手乔治·迈克尔的画面。前威猛乐队成员乔治·迈克尔25日去世，享年53岁。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
12月31日，韩国首尔，民众举行大规模示威游行，要求总统朴槿惠辞职。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
12月31日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄总统普京向国民发表新年致辞，期间表示希望改善与美国关系。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
12月26日，中国北京，中国外长王毅与圣多美和普林西比外长博特略出席两国复交公报签字仪式。12月20日，圣多美和普林西比政府发表声明，决定同台湾断交。REUTERS/Ben Blanchard
12月26日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，市政府楼顶降半旗，悼念25日坠机事件中的遇难者。一架载有92人的俄军机周日在飞往叙利亚途中在黑海坠毁，无人生还，26日为全国哀悼日。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
12月30日，中国山西太原，一家购物广场外迎接鸡年的公鸡雕像，当地媒体称其造型与特朗普发型相似。REUTERS/Jon Woo
1月2日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，Reina夜总会入口附近的鲜花和土耳其国旗。这家夜总会新年夜遭枪手袭击，造成39人死亡。REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
