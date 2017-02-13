一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）
2月7日，以色列南部Kibbutz Alumim附近，一对母女在花田里玩耍。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
图为中国国家主席习近平和美国总统特朗普的组合图片。习近平与特朗普2月10日通电话，称双方将加强沟通合作。特朗普强调，美国政府坚持奉行“一个中国”政策。REUTERS/Toby Melville/Lucas Jackson
图为2011年资料图片，显示美元、欧元、英镑和日圆。中国央行2月7日公布，1月末中国外汇储备为29,982.04亿美元，为连七月下降且续创近六年新低。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
2月10日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京与来访的斯洛文尼亚总统帕霍尔会晤。REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko
图为2016年9月英国首相特雷莎·梅在中国杭州出席G20峰会的资料图片。外交消息人士告诉路透，中国已邀请特雷莎·梅出席5月在北京举行的“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2月10日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普与到访的日本首相安倍晋三在白宫椭圆形办公室会晤。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
2月12日，韩国首尔，旅客在火车站观看关于朝鲜发射弹道导弹的电视报道。 朝鲜当日发射一枚弹道导弹入海，这也是自特朗普当选美国总统以来朝鲜首度试射，特朗普政府暗示美国方面将作出审慎的回应，避免紧张情势升级。REUTERS/more
2月12日，法国留尼汪岛，法国总统候选人菲永参加一次政治集会。当日法国报纸报道称，法国金融检察官本周可能在针对菲永的妻子吃空饷指控的调查中，启动进一步法律程序。REUTERS/Laurent Capmas
2月12日，德国汉堡，机场短暂关闭，旅客等待重新进入航站楼。当局表示机场空调系统泄漏腐蚀性物质并非恐怖袭击事件，称警方正在调查。这次泄漏迫使机场短暂关闭。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
2月8日，日本东京，软银社长孙正义出席新闻发布会。孙正义称，美国总统特朗普有关放松美国经济监管的承诺，将有利于软银。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
下一个
一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透1月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（1月16-22日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
“奥普”这些年
摄影记者镜头下，奥巴马在位八年间与普京交集的瞬间。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.