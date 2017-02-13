版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 10:43 BJT

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2月7日，以色列南部Kibbutz Alumim附近，一对母女在花田里玩耍。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2月7日，以色列南部Kibbutz Alumim附近，一对母女在花田里玩耍。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
2月7日，以色列南部Kibbutz Alumim附近，一对母女在花田里玩耍。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 10
图为中国国家主席习近平和美国总统特朗普的组合图片。习近平与特朗普2月10日通电话，称双方将加强沟通合作。特朗普强调，美国政府坚持奉行“一个中国”政策。REUTERS/Toby Melville/Lucas Jackson

图为中国国家主席习近平和美国总统特朗普的组合图片。习近平与特朗普2月10日通电话，称双方将加强沟通合作。特朗普强调，美国政府坚持奉行“一个中国”政策。REUTERS/Toby Melville/Lucas Jackson

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
图为中国国家主席习近平和美国总统特朗普的组合图片。习近平与特朗普2月10日通电话，称双方将加强沟通合作。特朗普强调，美国政府坚持奉行“一个中国”政策。REUTERS/Toby Melville/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 10
图为2011年资料图片，显示美元、欧元、英镑和日圆。中国央行2月7日公布，1月末中国外汇储备为29,982.04亿美元，为连七月下降且续创近六年新低。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

图为2011年资料图片，显示美元、欧元、英镑和日圆。中国央行2月7日公布，1月末中国外汇储备为29,982.04亿美元，为连七月下降且续创近六年新低。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
图为2011年资料图片，显示美元、欧元、英镑和日圆。中国央行2月7日公布，1月末中国外汇储备为29,982.04亿美元，为连七月下降且续创近六年新低。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 10
2月10日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京与来访的斯洛文尼亚总统帕霍尔会晤。REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko

2月10日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京与来访的斯洛文尼亚总统帕霍尔会晤。REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
2月10日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京与来访的斯洛文尼亚总统帕霍尔会晤。REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Close
4 / 10
图为2016年9月英国首相特雷莎·梅在中国杭州出席G20峰会的资料图片。外交消息人士告诉路透，中国已邀请特雷莎·梅出席5月在北京举行的“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

图为2016年9月英国首相特雷莎·梅在中国杭州出席G20峰会的资料图片。外交消息人士告诉路透，中国已邀请特雷莎·梅出席5月在北京举行的“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
图为2016年9月英国首相特雷莎·梅在中国杭州出席G20峰会的资料图片。外交消息人士告诉路透，中国已邀请特雷莎·梅出席5月在北京举行的“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 10
2月10日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普与到访的日本首相安倍晋三在白宫椭圆形办公室会晤。REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2月10日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普与到访的日本首相安倍晋三在白宫椭圆形办公室会晤。REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
2月10日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普与到访的日本首相安倍晋三在白宫椭圆形办公室会晤。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
6 / 10
2月12日，韩国首尔，旅客在火车站观看关于朝鲜发射弹道导弹的电视报道。 朝鲜当日发射一枚弹道导弹入海，这也是自特朗普当选美国总统以来朝鲜首度试射，特朗普政府暗示美国方面将作出审慎的回应，避免紧张情势升级。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2月12日，韩国首尔，旅客在火车站观看关于朝鲜发射弹道导弹的电视报道。 朝鲜当日发射一枚弹道导弹入海，这也是自特朗普当选美国总统以来朝鲜首度试射，特朗普政府暗示美国方面将作出审慎的回应，避免紧张情势升级。REUTERS/more

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
2月12日，韩国首尔，旅客在火车站观看关于朝鲜发射弹道导弹的电视报道。 朝鲜当日发射一枚弹道导弹入海，这也是自特朗普当选美国总统以来朝鲜首度试射，特朗普政府暗示美国方面将作出审慎的回应，避免紧张情势升级。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 10
2月12日，法国留尼汪岛，法国总统候选人菲永参加一次政治集会。当日法国报纸报道称，法国金融检察官本周可能在针对菲永的妻子吃空饷指控的调查中，启动进一步法律程序。REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

2月12日，法国留尼汪岛，法国总统候选人菲永参加一次政治集会。当日法国报纸报道称，法国金融检察官本周可能在针对菲永的妻子吃空饷指控的调查中，启动进一步法律程序。REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
2月12日，法国留尼汪岛，法国总统候选人菲永参加一次政治集会。当日法国报纸报道称，法国金融检察官本周可能在针对菲永的妻子吃空饷指控的调查中，启动进一步法律程序。REUTERS/Laurent Capmas
Close
8 / 10
2月12日，德国汉堡，机场短暂关闭，旅客等待重新进入航站楼。当局表示机场空调系统泄漏腐蚀性物质并非恐怖袭击事件，称警方正在调查。这次泄漏迫使机场短暂关闭。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

2月12日，德国汉堡，机场短暂关闭，旅客等待重新进入航站楼。当局表示机场空调系统泄漏腐蚀性物质并非恐怖袭击事件，称警方正在调查。这次泄漏迫使机场短暂关闭。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
2月12日，德国汉堡，机场短暂关闭，旅客等待重新进入航站楼。当局表示机场空调系统泄漏腐蚀性物质并非恐怖袭击事件，称警方正在调查。这次泄漏迫使机场短暂关闭。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
9 / 10
2月8日，日本东京，软银社长孙正义出席新闻发布会。孙正义称，美国总统特朗普有关放松美国经济监管的承诺，将有利于软银。REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2月8日，日本东京，软银社长孙正义出席新闻发布会。孙正义称，美国总统特朗普有关放松美国经济监管的承诺，将有利于软银。REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2017年 2月 13日 星期一
2月8日，日本东京，软银社长孙正义出席新闻发布会。孙正义称，美国总统特朗普有关放松美国经济监管的承诺，将有利于软银。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

下一个

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 2月 6日
路透1月照片精选

路透1月照片精选

路透全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。

2017年 2月 3日
一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 1月 23日
“奥普”这些年

“奥普”这些年

摄影记者镜头下，奥巴马在位八年间与普京交集的瞬间。

2017年 1月 17日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐