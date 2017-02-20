一周图片精选（2月13-19日）
2月19日，韩国首尔，三星集团领导人李在镕抵达特检组办公室。李在镕周五被捕，因牵涉导致总统朴槿惠被国会弹劾的贪腐丑闻。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
朝中社2017年2月13日发布的图片，未注明日期，显示朝鲜“北极星”-2导弹试射的画面。KCNA/Handout via Reuters
2月13日，美国华盛顿，加拿大总理特鲁多与美国总统特朗普在白宫椭圆形办公室会晤。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
图为2015年12月10日资料图片，显示俄罗斯总统普京与美国退役将军弗林一同出席宴会。弗林2月13日辞去特朗普的国家安全顾问职务，此前有消息称他在特朗普就职前与俄罗斯驻美大使讨论过美国对俄制裁的问题，并就该谈话误导了副总more
2月17日，德国波恩，中国外长王毅与美国国务卿蒂勒森在20国集团外长会议期间会晤。REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
2月17日，美国纽约，纽约证交所显示屏上的联合利华公司logo。卡夫亨氏19日表示，撤回以1,430亿美元收购竞争对手联合利华的提议。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2月17日，中国香港，前特首曾荫权在家人陪同下离开高等法院。陪审团裁定曾荫权公职人员行为失当罪成立，曾荫权获准保释。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2月14日，美国华盛顿，美国财长努钦在白宫记者会上讲话。参议院周一投票确认努钦为美国财长。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2月14日，日本东京，东芝总部。东芝宣布旗下美国核电事业将减记63亿美元，东芝会长志贺重范辞职。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2月15日，马来西亚吉隆坡，一名朝鲜官员在金正男遗体停放的中央医院与马来西亚警官交谈。朝鲜领导人金正恩同父异母的兄长金正男周一在吉隆坡国际机场遇害。REUTERS/Edgar Su
