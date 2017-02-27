一周图片精选（2月20-26日）
2月23日，美国白宫，美国总统特朗普在椭圆形办公室接受路透专访。他将中国称为操纵汇率的“总冠军”，并表示希望确保美国核武库“傲视群雄”。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
2月21日，中国北京，中国中化集团的公司logo。消息人士告诉路透，中化集团考虑出售在巴西Peregrino海上油田的40%权益。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2月20日，美国佛罗里达州棕榈滩，美国总统特朗普与新任命的国家安全顾问麦克马斯特握手，之前弗林因被曝出在总统就职前与俄方接触而辞去国家安全顾问职务。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2月20日，马来西亚吉隆坡，朝鲜驻马来西亚大使姜哲（Kang Chol）在朝鲜使馆召开的记者会上发言。他称13日在吉隆坡机场遇害的朝鲜男子不是朝鲜领导人金正恩的兄长金正男。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmemore
2月23日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄总统普京出席克里姆林宫墙外无名烈士墓的献花仪式。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
2月21日，中国辽宁丹东，新区许多住宅空置。丹东位于中朝边境，随着中国收紧对朝鲜的贸易，丹东经济受到冲击。REUTERS/Brenda Goh
2月22日，中国北京，一场春雪过后的故宫。REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
2月22日，韩国首尔，三星领导人李在镕抵达特检组办公室接受问讯。继李在镕被捕后，有报道称三星集团副会长崔志成、社长张忠基已提出辞职，对该集团卷入涉及总统朴槿惠的贪腐丑闻负责。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2月23日，法国巴黎，法国总统候选人马克龙（右）与中间派政治人士贝湖（左）结盟，二人一同出席记者会。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2月23日，雷诺-日产联盟董事长暨执行长戈恩接受路透专访。日产称戈恩将卸下日产执行长职务，日产联席执行长西川广人将从4月1日起成为公司唯一执行长。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
