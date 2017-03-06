一周图片精选（2月27日-3月5日）
3月5日，中国北京，十二届全国人大五次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2月26日，美国加州好莱坞，第89届奥斯卡奖颁奖典礼，最佳男配角马赫沙拉·阿里、最佳女主角艾玛·斯通、最佳女配角维奥拉·戴维斯与最佳男主角卡西·阿弗莱克（从左往右）手握小金人。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2月27日，韩国首尔，韩国宪法法院举行总统朴槿惠弹劾案最后一次听证。REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon
2月27日，西班牙巴塞罗那，诺基亚3310亮相世界移动大会。诺基亚推出彩色版经典3310，2000年时该型号是全球最受欢迎手机，新款手机屏幕更大，价格仅49欧元（52美元）。REUTERS/Paul Hanna
2月28日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普首次在国会发表演说，副总统彭斯和众议院议长莱恩站在他身后。REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo
3月2日，法国尼姆，法国总统候选人、前总理菲永参加竞选活动。菲永近日谴责空饷案调查为“政治暗杀”，宣称将在总统大选中“奋战到底”。REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo
3月2日，美国华盛顿， 美国司法部长塞申斯出席记者会。塞申斯称不参与任何有关俄罗斯干预2016年总统大选指控的调查，之前媒体称他未披露其在特朗普就任美国总统前与俄罗斯驻美大使的两次会面，众议院民主党领袖佩洛希呼吁其辞职。more
2月27日，西班牙巴塞罗那，世界移动大会上中兴通讯的展台。有消息人士透露，中兴通讯料就向伊朗转售技术与美方达成认罪协议。REUTERS/Paul Hanna
3月1日，美国华盛顿，副总统彭斯在内政部长辛克宣誓就职前讲话。 美国报纸报道称，彭斯担任印第安纳州长期间，曾在讨论敏感事件及国土安全问题时使用私人邮箱处理公务，且该账户去年夏季遭到黑客攻击。REUTERS/Joshua more
2月28日，韩国首尔，三星电子大楼前的公司logo。韩国法院称，三星集团领导人李在镕行贿和挪用资金案将于3月9日开庭审理，检察官称之为“世纪审判”。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
下一个
一周图片精选（2月20-26日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（2月13-19日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.