一周图片精选（3月13-19日）
3月17日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普与德国总理默克尔在白宫椭圆形办公室会晤。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
资料图片：2017年3月5日，美国总统特朗普位于棕榈滩的马阿拉歌庄园。美国媒体Axios称，特朗普计划4月在马阿拉歌庄园接待中国国家主席习近平。REUTERS/Joe Skipper
3月15日，中国北京，中国国务院总理李克强在十二届全国人大五次会议闭幕后，在人民大会堂金色大厅会见中外记者并回答提问。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
3月17日，德国巴登-巴登，出席20国集团(G20)财长和央行总裁会议的官员合影。会议公报放弃自由贸易承诺，仅象征性地提到贸易，称G20将一起努力增强贸易对本国经济的贡献。REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
3月14日，美国纽约，当地区民在暴风雪后清理积雪。这场暴风雪横扫美国东北部地区，导致许多学校停课，航班停飞。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
3月14日，英国伦敦，圣詹姆斯公园内一名女子拍摄烂漫春光。REUTERS/Toby Melville
3月15日，韩国首尔，前总统朴槿惠的支持者聚集在她的私邸外。朴槿惠被罢免后离开青瓦台，坚称真相终将大白。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月14日，韩国首尔，共同民主党总统候选人文在寅出席竞选活动。韩国总统选举将于5月9日举行。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月15日，荷兰海牙，荷兰首相吕特领导的自民党在众议院选举中胜出，继续保持众议院第一大党的地位。REUTERS/Yves Herman
3月14日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄总统普京向俄罗斯首任总统叶利钦的遗孀奈娜·叶利钦献花，庆祝其85岁生日。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
下一个
一周图片精选（3月6-12日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透2月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（2月27日-3月5日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（2月20-26日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.