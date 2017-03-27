一周图片精选（3月20-26日）
3月22日，英国伦敦，民众在议会大厦外袭击现场放置鲜花，悼念遇难者。当日一辆汽车冲撞行人，且一名袭击者持刀刺杀一名警察，袭击事件导致五人丧生、约40人受伤。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
3月21日，中国北京钓鱼台国宾馆，中国国家主席习近平与到访的以色列总理内塔尼亚胡握手。REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool
3月25日，澳大利亚悉尼，到访的中国国务院总理李克强与澳大利亚总理特恩布尔漫步海边，向公众挥手致意。REUTERS/David Gray
3月20日，德国汉诺威，日本首相安倍晋三与德国总理默克尔参观消费电子、信息及通信博览会。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
3月24日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京与到访的法国极右翼总统候选人勒庞握手。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
3月24日，美国白宫，美国总统特朗普力推的医保议案因未获足够支持，在国会投票前最后时刻被撤回，此后特朗普在椭圆形办公室会见记者。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
资料图片：亚投行总部大楼的logo。亚投行3月23日称，已批准13个新成员加入，其中包括美国主要盟友加拿大，成员总数达到70个。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月21日，韩国首尔，前总统朴槿惠抵达检察官办公室接受讯问。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
3月26日，中国香港，香港前政务司司长林郑月娥当选下届特首，将成为香港历来首位女性最高领导人。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月22日，中国香港，腾讯董事会主席兼首席执行官马化腾出席腾讯业绩发布会。腾讯公布去年第四季净利按年升47%，得益于广告及支付业务快速增长。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
