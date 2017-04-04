一周图片精选（3月27日-4月2日）
3月30日，英国伦敦，自然历史博物馆举办奇异蝴蝶展，五岁的男孩George Lewys与驻足在橙子上的猫头鹰蝶合影。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
3月27日，新西兰惠灵顿，到访的中国国务院总理李克强在总督府出席欢迎仪式，与毛利人行传统的碰鼻礼。 REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
3月29日，比利时布鲁塞尔，英国驻欧盟大使巴罗将首相特雷莎·梅签名的退欧信件交予欧洲理事会主席图斯克，英国正式启动脱欧程序。REUTERS/Yves Herman
3月29日，英国伯明翰，一名示威者头戴欧盟旗帜图案的贝雷帽，参加抗议英国退欧的游行。REUTERS/Darren Staples
3月30日，韩国首尔，韩国前总统朴槿惠抵达首尔中央地区法院准备出庭。法院次日裁定批捕朴槿惠，因其涉嫌受贿和滥用职权。朴槿惠是韩国历史上第一位被罢免的民选总统。REUTERS/Ahn Young-Joon
3月28日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非财长戈尔丹从办公室前往法院听证会。在海外参加投资者路演活动的戈尔丹3月27日被总统祖马召回国，之后被撤换。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
3月27日，美国华盛顿，女子身穿和服在潮汐湖的樱花下留影。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
资料图片：2017年3月21日，英国伦敦的一处特斯拉汽车展厅。中国科技巨头腾讯控股投资17.8亿美元获得特斯拉汽车5%股权，这是中国互联网企业在自动驾驶汽车及相关服务市场的最新投资。REUTERS/Toby Melvilmore
3月29日，中国香港，复星国际董事长郭广昌（左四）出席新闻发布会。据公告，复星国际副董事长、首席执行官梁信军因健康原因辞任，与他同时辞任的执行董事兼高级副总裁丁国其则为了投入更多时间于家庭。REUTERS/Bobby Ymore
3月29日，美国纽约，韩国三星电子推出盖乐世S8旗舰智能手机，期望夺回市场龙头宝座。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
