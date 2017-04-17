版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 17日 星期一 13:49 BJT

一周图片精选（4月10-16日）

4月10日，英国Stanford-le-Hope，首列英国驶往中国的货运列车整装待发。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

4月10日，英国Stanford-le-Hope，首列英国驶往中国的货运列车整装待发。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月10日，英国Stanford-le-Hope，首列英国驶往中国的货运列车整装待发。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
1 / 10
4月10日，中国北京人民大会堂，中国国家主席习近平与来访的缅甸总统吴廷觉握手。REUTERS/Yohei Kanasashi/Pool

4月10日，中国北京人民大会堂，中国国家主席习近平与来访的缅甸总统吴廷觉握手。REUTERS/Yohei Kanasashi/Pool

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月10日，中国北京人民大会堂，中国国家主席习近平与来访的缅甸总统吴廷觉握手。REUTERS/Yohei Kanasashi/Pool
Close
2 / 10
4月10日，意大利卢卡，出席七国集团（G7）外长会议的官员合影。REUTERS/Max Rossi

4月10日，意大利卢卡，出席七国集团（G7）外长会议的官员合影。REUTERS/Max Rossi

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月10日，意大利卢卡，出席七国集团（G7）外长会议的官员合影。REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
3 / 10
4月12日，瑞士洛桑附近，春日清晨的油菜花田。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

4月12日，瑞士洛桑附近，春日清晨的油菜花田。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月12日，瑞士洛桑附近，春日清晨的油菜花田。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 10
4月15日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜举行“太阳节”盛大庆典，纪念金日成诞辰。朝鲜次日试射导弹但失败。图片由朝中社发布。KCNA/via REUTERS

4月15日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜举行“太阳节”盛大庆典，纪念金日成诞辰。朝鲜次日试射导弹但失败。图片由朝中社发布。KCNA/via REUTERS

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月15日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜举行“太阳节”盛大庆典，纪念金日成诞辰。朝鲜次日试射导弹但失败。图片由朝中社发布。KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 10
4月12日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫与到访的美国国务卿蒂勒森握手。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

4月12日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫与到访的美国国务卿蒂勒森握手。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月12日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫与到访的美国国务卿蒂勒森握手。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 10
4月16日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，土耳其总统埃尔多安宣布赢得修宪公投，但反对派称公投存在诸多违规行为，他们将对公投结果发起挑战。REUTERS/Murad Sezer

4月16日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，土耳其总统埃尔多安宣布赢得修宪公投，但反对派称公投存在诸多违规行为，他们将对公投结果发起挑战。REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月16日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，土耳其总统埃尔多安宣布赢得修宪公投，但反对派称公投存在诸多违规行为，他们将对公投结果发起挑战。REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 10
资料图片：2016年8月，安邦保险集团总部大楼。消息人士4月16日透露，安邦将让以16亿美元收购美国年金和人寿保险商信保人寿的协议终止。REUTERS/Jason Lee

资料图片：2016年8月，安邦保险集团总部大楼。消息人士4月16日透露，安邦将让以16亿美元收购美国年金和人寿保险商信保人寿的协议终止。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
资料图片：2016年8月，安邦保险集团总部大楼。消息人士4月16日透露，安邦将让以16亿美元收购美国年金和人寿保险商信保人寿的协议终止。REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 10
4月15日，法国Le Soler，法国11名总统候选人的竞选海报。第一轮投票将于4月23日举行。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

4月15日，法国Le Soler，法国11名总统候选人的竞选海报。第一轮投票将于4月23日举行。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月15日，法国Le Soler，法国11名总统候选人的竞选海报。第一轮投票将于4月23日举行。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
9 / 10
4月16日，韩国首尔，美国副总统彭斯在军事基地复活节晚宴上致辞。其幕僚表示，此行旨在表明在朝鲜核计划引发紧张局势升温之际，美国恪守对盟友的承诺。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

4月16日，韩国首尔，美国副总统彭斯在军事基地复活节晚宴上致辞。其幕僚表示，此行旨在表明在朝鲜核计划引发紧张局势升温之际，美国恪守对盟友的承诺。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2017年 4月 17日 星期一
4月16日，韩国首尔，美国副总统彭斯在军事基地复活节晚宴上致辞。其幕僚表示，此行旨在表明在朝鲜核计划引发紧张局势升温之际，美国恪守对盟友的承诺。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
路透3月照片精选

路透3月照片精选

下一个

路透3月照片精选

路透3月照片精选

路透全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。

2017年 4月 14日
一周图片精选（4月3-9日）

一周图片精选（4月3-9日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 4月 10日
一周图片精选（3月27日-4月2日）

一周图片精选（3月27日-4月2日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 4月 4日
一周图片精选（3月20-26日）

一周图片精选（3月20-26日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 3月 27日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐