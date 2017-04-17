一周图片精选（4月10-16日）
4月10日，英国Stanford-le-Hope，首列英国驶往中国的货运列车整装待发。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
4月10日，中国北京人民大会堂，中国国家主席习近平与来访的缅甸总统吴廷觉握手。REUTERS/Yohei Kanasashi/Pool
4月10日，意大利卢卡，出席七国集团（G7）外长会议的官员合影。REUTERS/Max Rossi
4月12日，瑞士洛桑附近，春日清晨的油菜花田。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
4月15日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜举行“太阳节”盛大庆典，纪念金日成诞辰。朝鲜次日试射导弹但失败。图片由朝中社发布。KCNA/via REUTERS
4月12日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫与到访的美国国务卿蒂勒森握手。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
4月16日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，土耳其总统埃尔多安宣布赢得修宪公投，但反对派称公投存在诸多违规行为，他们将对公投结果发起挑战。REUTERS/Murad Sezer
资料图片：2016年8月，安邦保险集团总部大楼。消息人士4月16日透露，安邦将让以16亿美元收购美国年金和人寿保险商信保人寿的协议终止。REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月15日，法国Le Soler，法国11名总统候选人的竞选海报。第一轮投票将于4月23日举行。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
4月16日，韩国首尔，美国副总统彭斯在军事基地复活节晚宴上致辞。其幕僚表示，此行旨在表明在朝鲜核计划引发紧张局势升温之际，美国恪守对盟友的承诺。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
