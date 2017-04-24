一周图片精选（4月17-23日）
法国总统候选人马克龙和勒庞的拼接图片。二人将在第二轮投票中对决，最新民调结果显示，马克龙将轻松战胜勒庞。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4月20日，法国巴黎，警察守在香榭丽舍大街的车上。之前这里发生枪击事件，一名警察遇害，另有二人受伤。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4月17日，韩国首尔，美国副总统彭斯与韩国代总统黄教安会晤。彭斯表示，美国和韩国都不会容忍朝鲜进一步进行导弹发射或核试验活动。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4月19日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京在克里姆林宫与到访的中国全国人大常委会委员长张德江握手。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
4月23日，韩国首尔，五大政党总统候选人在电视辩论前合影。大选将于5月9日举行。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4月18日，英国伦敦，英国首相特雷莎·梅走出唐宁街10号，准备发表重要演讲。她当日宣布计划提前于6月8日举行大选，该计划次日获国会批准。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
4月19日，中国上海，上汽集团名爵车款亮相上海车展。REUTERS/Aly Song
4月19日，中国上海，宝马M4 CS亮相上海车展。REUTERS/Aly Song
4月18日，日本东京，美国副总统彭斯与日本副首相麻生太郎出席联合记者会。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月18日，德国Eichenau，盛开的鲜花被春雪覆盖。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
