一周图片精选（5月1-7日）
5月7日，法国巴黎，马克龙当选法国总统，出席庆祝集会。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
5月5日，中国上海，中国国产大型客机C919从浦东国际机场起飞，首飞圆满成功。REUTERS/Aly Song
5月2日，俄罗斯索契，俄罗斯总统普京与德国总理默克尔会晤。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
5月2日，法国巴黎，法国极右翼总统候选人勒庞接受路透专访。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
5月2日，美国华盛顿，美联航执行长穆诺兹（Oscar Munoz）出席众议院关于“美国航空客户服务监督”的听证会，期间就4月9日的暴力拒客事件再次致歉。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
5月2日，美国纽约，美国前国务卿希拉里出席女性国际互助组织午餐会。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
5月1日，菲律宾达沃，菲律宾总统杜特尔特参观到访的中国海军舰艇，向敬礼的中国海军军官还礼。REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
5月2日，美国华盛顿，特朗普提名的美国驻华大使人选、爱荷华州州长布兰斯塔德出席参议院外交委员会听证会。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
5月3日，俄罗斯索契，俄罗斯总统普京与土耳其总统埃尔多安会晤后，出席联合新闻发布会。REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
5月6日，美国奥马哈， 伯克希尔哈撒韦(Berkshire Hathaway)董事长巴菲特在公司年度股东大会前，享用DQ冰淇淋。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
