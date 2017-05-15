一周图片精选（5月8-14日）
5月14日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平在“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛开幕式上发表主旨演讲。REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool
5月15日，中国北京，“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛圆桌峰会。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
5月14日，法国巴黎爱丽舍宫，法国新总统马克龙宣誓就职，在权力交接仪式上发表演讲。REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
5月10日，美国华盛顿，美国国务卿蒂勒森与俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫在国务院举行会晤前，向媒体挥手致意。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
5月9日，美国华盛顿，美国司法部长塞申斯致总统特朗普的信件副本，信中建议解除联邦调查局（FBI）局长科米的职务。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
资料图片：2017年2月28日，韩国首尔，三星电子logo。三星电子5月11日宣布，任命一名新的移动营销业务负责人以及一名新的中国业务负责人。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
5月9日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯在红场举行“胜利日”阅兵仪式，纪念卫国战争胜利72周年。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
5月11日，中国深圳前海，金属行业和媒体人士参观港交所在前海的现货大宗商品交易平台--前海联合交易中心。港交所行政总裁李小加称，该平台开业时间未定。REUTERS/Melanie Burton
5月14日，中国北京，“一带一路”高峰论坛首日，俄罗斯总统普京等待与中国国家主席习近平会晤时，即席弹琴。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
资料图片：2017年3月24日，美国洛杉矶，门店的苹果logo。苹果成为首个市值超越8,000亿美元的美国公司，距离其跨越7,000亿美元大关刚过去两年多一点。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
