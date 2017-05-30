一周图片精选（5月22-28日）
5月24日，英国曼彻斯特，圣安娜广场放满了鲜花，悼念曼彻斯特恐袭案遇难者。REUTERS/Jon Super
5月23日，英国伦敦，英国首相特雷莎·梅在唐宁街10号外，就22日晚间在曼彻斯特发生的恐怖袭击发表讲话。此次恐袭导致22人丧生。REUTERS/Toby Melville
朝中社5月22日发布的图片，显示“北极星-2”中程弹道导弹试射画面。图片未标明日期。KCNA/via REUTERS
5月24日，中国北京，中国国务院总理李克强在中南海紫光阁会见来华出席中德高级别人文交流对话机制首次会议的德国副总理兼外交部长加布里尔。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
5月24日，梵蒂冈，美国总统特朗普夫妇与教皇方济各交谈。REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool
5月25日，比利时布鲁塞尔，美国总统特朗普和英国首相特雷莎·梅在北约总部相邻而坐。特朗普当日表示，将调查英国曼彻斯特自杀炸弹袭击案情报被泄密给美国媒体一事。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
5月25日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京在克里姆林宫会见中国外长王毅。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
图为2016年4月22日资料图片，显示乐视创始人贾跃亭站在公司logo前。乐视网称，贾跃亭近日向董事会辞去总经理一职，但仍保留董事长及董事会战略委员会主任委员等董事会职务。REUTERS/Jason Lee
5月25日，美国马萨诸塞州剑桥市，Facebook创始人扎克伯格在母校哈佛大学，被授予荣誉法学博士学位。他曾从哈佛辍学。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
5月24日，中国北京，一名男子在北京语言大学球场边用“猪了个球”的机器租借篮球。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
