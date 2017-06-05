版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 5日 星期一 14:48 BJT

一周图片精选（5月29日-6月4日）

6月1日，美国白宫玫瑰园，美国总统特朗普宣布美国决定退出巴黎气候协定时，用手势表示温度变化幅度“很小”。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

6月1日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔与中国国务院总理李克强出席记者会。李克强访德期间表示，中国和德国经济互补性强，利益契合点多，合作潜力巨大。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

6月4日，英国伦敦，议会大厦降半旗悼念3日晚恐怖袭击遇难者，袭击事件造成7人遇难。REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

5月29日，法国凡尔赛宫，法国总统马克龙和到访的俄罗斯总统普京出席联合记者会。REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

5月29日，韩国首尔，人们在地铁站观看关于朝鲜发射短程弹道导弹的电视新闻。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

6月1日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，俄罗斯总统普京与到访的印度总理莫迪谈笑风生。REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

6月1日，英国巴西尔登，英国工党领袖柯尔宾在竞选造势活动中演讲。英国将于6月8日举行大选。REUTERS/Neil Hall

5月30日，美国纽约，示威者聚集在高盛总部外，抗议该公司以极低价格买入面值28亿美元委内瑞拉债券。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

5月31日，日本东京，中国国务委员杨洁篪与日本首相安倍晋三会面。REUTERS/Issei Kato

6月4日，新加坡，中国人民解放军军事科学院副院长何雷率领代表团参加香格里拉对话会。EUTERS/Edgar Su

