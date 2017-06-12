一周图片精选（6月5-11日）
6月5日，美国圣何塞，苹果在全球开发者大会上发布智能音响“HomePod”，这是苹果两年多来首度跨入全新领域。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
6月8日，哈萨克斯坦阿斯塔纳，中国国家主席习近平与俄罗斯总统普京在上合组织峰会期间会面。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
2017年6月5日，英国伦敦，民众悼念6月3日伦敦恐袭案遇难者。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
6月5日，加拿大尼亚加拉河，加拿大总理特鲁多划皮艇，庆祝世界环境日。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
6月9日，英国伦敦，首相特雷莎·梅离开首相府，前往白金汉宫。她领导的保守党在6月8日的选举中未赢得议会多数优势。REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
6月6日，中国北京，美国加州州长布朗出席国际电动汽车示范城市及产业发展论坛。加州与中国签订协议 将在气候与清洁科技领域合作。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6月4日，中国安徽，高考考生在毛坦厂中学门外拥抱，为即将迎来的考试互相鼓劲加油。REUTERS/Jason Lee
6月8日，卡塔尔多哈，卡塔尔外长Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani会见记者。中东多个国家宣布与卡塔尔断交，指责该国支持恐怖主义。REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
6月8日，英国伦敦，ETX Capital交易员获悉英国大选初步结果时的惊诧表情。 REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
6月8日，美国华盛顿，联邦调查局（FBI）前局长科米在参议院情报委员会听证会作证前宣誓。科米在听证会上称，特朗普解除他的职务是为了破坏涉俄调查。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
