一周图片精选（6月12-18日）
6月14日，美国华盛顿，美联储主席叶伦在联储决策会议后的记者会上发言。联储决定升息，并宣布将从今年开始缩减所持公债和其它证券规模。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
6月13日，中国北京，中国外长王毅与巴拿马副总统兼外长德圣马洛在签署建交联合公报后的记者会上握手。REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
6月12日，中国北京，中国外长王毅与新加坡外长维文握手。双方表示将深化全方位合作伙伴关系。REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
6月18日，法国勒图凯，法国总统马克龙抵达投票站投票，当日为法国议会选举第二轮投票。REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool
6月15日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京会见记者。普京当日谈到美国联邦调查局（FBI）前局长科米时称，俄愿意向其提供庇护。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
6月16日，英国伦敦，首相特雷莎·梅去当地教堂，离开时被愤怒的人群围堵，民众要求为公寓楼火灾讨说法。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
6月16日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄反对派领袖纳瓦尔尼出席法庭听证会。他之前被判30天监禁。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
6月13日，美国华盛顿，美国司法部长塞申斯在参议院情报委员会听证会上听取议员提问。塞申斯拒绝提供自己与总统特朗普的对话细节。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
6月14日，英国伦敦，一高层公寓楼发生重大火灾，现场浓烟滚滚、火光冲天。伦敦警方称，至少58人丧生，其中包括失踪并推定死亡的人。REUTERS/Toby Melville
6月14日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在白宫讲话。美国政府道德办公室公布的联邦财务信息披露表显示，特朗普个人债务逾3亿美元，资产至少14亿美元。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
