一周图片精选（6月19-25日）
2017年6月19日，塞浦路斯拉纳卡，盐湖落日。REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
2017年6月20日，MSCI明晟的logo。知名指数供应商--MSCI明晟北京时间6月21日凌晨宣布，从2018年6月开始将中国A股纳入MSCI新兴市场指数和MSCI ACWI全球指数，计划分两步实施。REUTERS/more
6月22日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄举行纳粹德国1941年入侵苏联纪念仪式，俄总统普京冒雨出席献花圈仪式。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
6月19日，中国北京，金砖国家外长会晤在京举行，中国外长王毅、俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫、南非外长马沙巴内、巴西外长努内斯和印度外交国务部长辛格出席记者会。REUTERS/Wang Zhao
6月21日，沙特麦加，沙特前王储纳伊夫被废黜，新王储萨勒曼在效忠仪式上与王室成员交谈。图片由第三方提供。Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via more
6月19日，比利时布鲁塞尔，英国退欧事务大臣戴维斯率领的代表团、与欧盟负责英国退欧事务谈判的首席代表巴尼尔率领的代表团进行磋商，双方就如何组织谈判达成共识，但未取得实质进展。REUTERS/Emmanuel Dunand
6月19日，英国伦敦，民众在芬斯伯里公园清真寺附近献花。当日凌晨这座清真寺附近发生货车冲撞行人事件，造成1人丧生、10人受伤。REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
6月19日，日本东京，国际货币基金组织（IMF）第一副总裁利普顿出席记者会。利普顿称，日本央行讨论退出庞大的货币刺激政策为时尚早。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
6月19日，中国北京，一家汽车修理厂里的阿斯顿马丁logo。阿斯顿马丁告诉路透，将全球召回1,658辆Vantage跑车，此前常规传输软件升级问题导致该车型在中国出现事故。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
资料图片：2013年2月，美国纽约，标普办公楼。标普全球评级主权评等部门负责人6月20日表示，中国的债信评级很可能被调降。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
