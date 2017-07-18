一周图片精选（7月10-16日）
7月10日，克罗地亚Verudela，人们在亚得里亚海海边练习冲浪板瑜伽。REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
7月11日，中国香港，中国”辽宁号“航空母舰结束访港行程离开时，驶经一栋住宅楼。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
7月13日，法国巴黎，法国总统马克龙与到访的美国总统特朗普在联合记者会上握手。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
7月10日，中国香港，港交所正式推出美元及人民币双币黄金期货。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
资料图片：2016年3月3日，债信评级机构惠誉在伦敦金丝雀码头的办公室。惠誉7月14日维持中国评级为A+不变，展望稳定。REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
7月13日，美国华盛顿，美联储主席叶伦在参议院听证会上作证词陈述。叶伦称，总统特朗普设定的经济增长目标3%实现起来“相当有挑战性”。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
资料图片：2017年3月5日，中国北京，孙政才出席全国人大开幕会。新华社7月15日报导，中共中央决定孙政才不再兼任重庆市委书记等职务，由陈敏尔出任重庆市市委书记。REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月12日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普提名的联邦调查局(FBI)局长人选克里斯托弗·雷出席参议院提名确认听证会，作证前举手宣誓。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月16日，英国伦敦，费德勒夺得温网男单冠军，是他职业生涯第八座温网桂冠。。REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
资料图片: 2016年7月19日，特朗普的长子--小特朗普在美国共和党全国大会上演讲。小特朗普7月11日公开的邮件显示，他去年欣然同意与一位据称是俄罗斯政府律师的女士见面，据说后者手中可能握有可以打击民主党候选人希拉里的more
