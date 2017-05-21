一周图片精选（5月15-21日）
5月15日，中国北京，出席“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛的领导人合影。REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool
5月19日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂会见韩国总统特使李海瓒。习近平表示，中方重视中韩关系，愿同韩方一道，维护中韩关系来之不易的成果，推动中韩关系早日回到正常轨道。REUTERS/Jason Lee
5月15日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔和到访的法国新总统马克龙握手。双方同意将制定路线图以深化欧盟整合，并为改变欧盟条款以加速改革打开大门。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
5月18日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西总统特梅尔在总统府讲话。特梅尔面临司法调查，但他表示不会辞职，称自己没有做任何违法的事。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
朝中社5月15日发布的图片，显示朝鲜领导人金正恩视察“火星12型”远程战略弹道导弹。图片未标明日期。 KCNA via REUTERS
美国总统特朗普与俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫的拼接图片。两名美国官员周一表示，总统特朗普向俄罗斯外交部长透露了高度机密讯息，告知一项有关于计划中的伊斯兰国(IS)行动。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Lucas Jackmore
5月18日，美国纽约，一名男子驾车冲撞时代广场人行道上的人群，造成一名女子丧生，22人受伤。纽约市长表示，并无迹象显示事件为恐怖袭击。REUTERS/Mike Segar
5月20日，伊朗德黑兰，伊朗选举结果揭晓，总统鲁哈尼的支持者庆祝其成功连任。图片由第三方提供。TIMA via REUTERS
5月19日，英国伦敦，维基解密创始人阿桑奇现身厄瓜多尔使馆的阳台上。当日瑞典检方宣布撤销对阿桑奇涉嫌强奸的调查。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
图为2013年8月1日资料图片，显示美国前联邦调查局（FBI）局长穆勒在离任告别仪式上。美国司法部5月17日指派穆勒为特别检察官，调查俄罗斯可能介入2016年美国总统大选、及可能与总统特朗普竞选阵营勾结的指控。REUTEmore
下一个
一周图片精选（5月8-14日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（5月1-7日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透4月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（4月24-30日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.