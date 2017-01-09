一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）
1月8日，英国伦敦，英国首相特雷莎·梅接受天空新闻台采访。特雷莎·梅表示，未来数周内或将提出自己的脱欧策略，其中包括如何争取适当的脱欧协议。REUTERS/John Stillwell
1月4日，法国巴黎，法国总统候选人勒庞称法国应该退出欧元区并改用新货币，但可能需同步实施与欧元时代之前欧洲货币单位(ECU)类似的框架。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
1月6日，美国纽约，美国当选副总统彭斯离开特朗普大厦。REUTERS/Mike Segar
图为2016年资料图片，显示瑞士农药及种子集团先正达的公司logo。 欧盟反垄断监管机构已把审批中国化工集团拟收购先正达的最后期限延长10个工作日，将在4月12日做出裁决。REUTERS/Edgar Su
1月5日，美国拉斯维加斯，华为消费者业务CEO余承东在2017消费电子展上展示进军美国市场的华为Mate 9智能手机。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
1月7日，美国纽约，风雪中一名女子撑伞走在中央公园。REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
1月4日，中国北京，重污染天气里街上许多行人戴着口罩。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
1月5日，美国拉斯维加斯，丰田在2017消费电子展上展示的Concept-i概念车，外形炫酷。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
图为郑尤拉2014年参加亚运会时的资料图片。郑尤拉是韩国总统朴槿惠密友崔顺实的女儿，韩国当局周二表示将采取措施引渡郑尤拉，她已被丹麦警方拘押。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
1月5日，韩国首尔，三星电子总部展示的盖乐世S7。三星电子称第四季获利可能较上年同期大幅增长50%至逾三年来最高。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.