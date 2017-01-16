一周图片精选（1月9-15日）
1月10日，希腊雅典附近的一处难民营，来自叙利亚的难民儿童在风雪中行走，一棵树上的纸板写着“妈妈在哪里，哪里就是家。”REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
1月15日，瑞士达沃斯，世界经济论坛年会会议中心全景，此次年会将于1月17-20日举行，中国国家主席习近平将出席年会。REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月10日，美国芝加哥，美国总统奥巴马发表告别演说时动情拭泪。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
1月9日，美国纽约，美国候任总统特朗普与阿里巴巴集团董事局主席马云在特朗普大厦会晤后，与记者见面。REUTERS/Mike Segar
1月12日，美国华盛顿，美国总统奥巴马在白宫向副总统拜登颁发“总统自由勋章”。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
1月9日，英国伦敦，黄昏时分，金丝雀码头金融区的写字楼灯火通明。REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
1月9日，美国底特律，大众奥迪的Q8概念车亮相北美国际车展。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
1月12日，韩国首尔，三星集团副会长李在镕抵达独立检察组办公室准备接受讯问，向人群鞠躬致意。REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
1月8日，美国洛杉矶，第74届美国电影电视金球奖颁奖典礼在比弗利山庄举行，梅丽尔·斯特里普获终身成就奖。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1月11日，英国伦敦，英国内阁办公室首席捕鼠大臣拉里蹲在唐宁街10号门外。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
