一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）
1月31日，中国北京，八大处公园庙会上的鸡形糖画。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月3日，加拿大魁北克，加拿大总理特鲁多出席清真寺枪击案遇难者的葬礼时拭泪。枪击案发生在1月29日晚。REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
2月4日，日本东京，美国国防部长马蒂斯与日本防卫大臣稻田朋美会晤前检阅仪仗队。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2月3日，法国巴黎，埃菲尔铁塔点亮奥林匹克会旗色灯光，为申办2024年奥运会启动宣传攻势。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
1月31日，美国明尼苏达州明尼阿波利斯，人们举行集会，抗议美国总统特朗普签署的“禁穆令”。REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
2月3日，中国北京，中国化工集团的公司logo。两位知情消息人士2月2日称，欧盟反垄断监管机构将有条件地批准中国化工集团收购瑞士种子和农化公司先正达。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2月2日，中国北京，北京火车站地铁口熙熙攘攘的人群。中国农历新年假期结束，北京站迎来返程客流高峰。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2月2日，法国沙勒维尔-梅济耶尔，法国总统候选人菲永出席一次政治集会。受妻子“吃空饷”丑闻影响，菲永选情堪忧。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
2月3日，韩国首尔，美国国防部长马蒂斯与韩国国防部长官韩民求握手。韩国国防部称，美韩已达成一致，于今年在韩国部署萨德反导系统，以因应朝鲜的威胁。REUTERS/Kim Min-Hee/Pool
1月30日，马来西亚沙巴州，警方护送沉船事故中获救的中国游客，此次沉船已确认造成3名中国游客遇难，仍有5名中国游客和一名船员失踪。REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
路透1月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（1月16-22日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
“奥普”这些年
摄影记者镜头下，奥巴马在位八年间与普京交集的瞬间。
一周图片精选（1月9-15日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.