图片 | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 14:18 BJT

全球城市生活质量排行榜

咨询公司美世（Mercer）发布2015年全球生活质量排行榜，多瑙河畔的奥地利首都维也纳蝉联榜首。这归功于其文化氛围充满生气、医疗服务全面完善，且住房成本适中。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
维也纳拥有发达的公共交通系统，年卡平均每天花费仅约1欧元。在这里，哈布斯堡时代的咖啡馆、建筑、宫殿、歌剧院与其他文化设施，令游客趋之若鹜。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
苏黎世排名第二。美世此项调查有助企业和组织决定对国际员工的薪酬和辛劳补贴，调查涵盖政治稳定性、医疗健康、教育、犯罪、娱乐和交通等数十种指标。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
新西兰在北岛的最大城市奥克兰位列第三。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
第四名：慕尼黑。美世公司的一名专家表示：“总体来说，德国大城市的生活质量普遍较高。以巴伐利亚州首府慕尼黑为例，这座城市为外来工作者提供了良好的居住条件，而且这里的航空交通非常便利。更主要的是，城市的休闲生活非常丰富。” REUTERS/Michael Dalder

第四名：慕尼黑。美世公司的一名专家表示："总体来说，德国大城市的生活质量普遍较高。以巴伐利亚州首府慕尼黑为例，这座城市为外来工作者提供了良好的居住条件，而且这里的航空交通非常便利。更主要的是，城市的休闲生活非常丰富。" REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
第五名：温哥华。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
第六名：德国城市杜塞尔多夫。德国有三个主要城市进入前十名。REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
第七名：德国城市法兰克福。 REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
第八名：日内瓦。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
第九名：哥本哈根。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
第十名：悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
伊拉克首都巴格达则再次垫底，因自2003年伊拉克战争以来，宗派暴力事件猖獗。REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

2015年 3月 12日 星期四
