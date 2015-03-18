政要爱运动
2013年8月11日，美国玛莎葡萄园岛，美国总统奥巴马打高尔夫。 据美国哥伦比亚广播公司记者马克·克内勒统计，奥巴马2008年当选总统以来，在高尔夫球场上度过了大约1000小时、打过214轮球赛。 REUTERS/Lamore
2011年3月7日，美国华盛顿，奥巴马与澳大利亚总理朱莉娅·吉拉德在总统办公室玩橄榄球。 REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
2011年5月24日，英国伦敦，奥巴马与英国首相卡梅伦一起打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
2010年5月16日，美国华盛顿，奥巴马打篮球。 REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
2014年5月10日，俄罗斯索契，俄罗斯总统普京考察冬奥会筹备工作期间参加了一场冰球明星赛。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
2010年11月7日，俄罗斯列宁格勒，普京试驾一部雷诺一级方程式赛车。 REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
2010年12月22日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，普京练习柔道。REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
2012年2月19日，爱尔兰都柏林，习近平参观爱尔兰盖尔式运动协会总部，一展足球身手。REUTERS/David Moir
2010年11月14日，澳门，温家宝参观大炮台花园期间，与晨练市民一起练习太极拳和太极扇。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2012年7月16日，法国巴黎，法国总统奥朗德访问了法国国家体育学院射箭中心，看望正在备战奥运会的选手，并一展身手。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2014年8月1日，巴西巴西利亚，访问巴西的日本首相安倍晋三收到了巴西足球名宿济科赠送的足球作为礼物，并在众人面前大秀球技。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
朝中社2012年2月23日发布的这张照片中，朝鲜领导人金正恩在射击比赛专用子弹工厂手持步枪体验射击。 REUTERS/KCNA
2014年12月29日，英国查德灵顿，首相卡梅伦参加一项名为“小河大赛跑”(Great Brook Run)的越野慈善赛跑，支持慈善事业。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
2010月11日，阿富汗赫尔曼德省巴斯营地，英国首相卡梅伦访问阿富汗期间，与驻阿英军士兵一起晨跑。 REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/POOL
2012年3月12日，奥地利维也纳，玻利维亚总统莫拉莱斯出席玻利维亚与奥地利足球队友谊赛，并展示球技。 REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
2011年4月3日，加拿大渥太华，加拿大总理哈珀与孩子们一起打曲棍球。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
2011年4月25日，美国德克萨斯州大弯曲公园，前总统小布什在勇士100活动中骑行山地车。 REUTERS/Paul Morse/Handout
2014年1月11日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，委内瑞拉总统马杜罗参加一场垒球友谊赛。 REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
2011年8月16日，俄罗斯南部阿斯特拉罕地区，时任俄罗斯总统梅德韦杰夫身穿潜水服，拿着水下摄像机在拍照。 REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
