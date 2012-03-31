版本:
图片 | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 11:21 BJT

世界上最小的狗 World's smallest puppy

2012年3月10日，一只名为“碧昂斯”的小腊肠犬长约10厘米，刚出生时甚至可站在一把茶匙上，将可能成为世界上最小的狗。 REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

“碧昂斯”于3月在北加州出生，出生时一度没有心跳，靠动物保护组织的工作人员全力抢救才捡回一条小命。(摄于3月29日，美国加州艾多雷多郡) REUTERS/Max Whittaker

动物保护组织工作人员表示，“碧昂斯”在两周之后便可接受领养，目前在为“碧昂斯”申请吉尼斯世界纪录，若成功它便可成为世界上最小的狗。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker

动物保护组织“恩典基金会”(Grace Foundation)表示，动物管理员捡到碧昂丝怀孕的母亲，它产下5只小狗。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker

小腊肠犬“碧昂斯”。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker

“碧昂斯”躺在毯子上。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker

一名工作人员用手握着“碧昂斯”。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker

“碧昂斯”非常迷你。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker

“碧昂斯”吮吸妈妈的奶。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker

“碧昂斯”舔工作人员的手指。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker

3月10日，“碧昂斯”喝奶。 REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

“碧昂斯”趴在一个iPhone手机上。 REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

