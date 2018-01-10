表格：2017年新兴市场基金表现情况--理柏

路透伦敦1月9日 - 根据汤森路透旗下基金分析公司理柏(Lipper)的数据，以下是2017 年表现最好和最差的主动型新兴市场股票基金及债券基金。回报以基金的当地货币计算。 这些表格只包括在英国可供出售的基金，不包括那些管理资产规模低于5,000万美元的 基金。 关于2017年基金业绩的报导，参见 2017年排名前五的新兴市场股票基金 基金名称 一年回报(% ) 1. 天达全方位中国股票基金(美元) 70.65 (Investec GSF All China Equity USD) 2. Neuberger Berman中国股票基金(美元) 65.10 (Neuberger Berman China Equity USD) 3. EI Sturdza Strategic China Panda Fund USD 62.99 4. 景顺中国基金A-年配息股(美元) 61 (Invesco PRC Equity A Annual Dist USD) 5. 瑞银(卢森堡)中国精选股票基金(美元) 59.37 (UBS (Lux) - China Opportunity USD) 2017年排名后五的新兴市场股票基金 基金名称 一年回报(% ) 1. PARVEST Equity Russia Classic Cap -4.87 2. SEB Russia Fund (EUR) -1.92 3. JPM Emerging Europe Equity EUR 0.83 4. Ashmore SICAV Middle East Equity USD 0.96 5. Pictet Russian Equities USD 3.05 2017年排名前五的新兴市场债券基金 基金名称 一年回报(% ) 1. Vontobel Fund Emerging Markets Debt (USD) 16.32 2. Ashmore SICAV Emerging Markets LC Bond USD 15.83 3. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC Debt USD 15.63 4. Deutsche Invest I China Bonds USD LC 15.62 5. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC Dynamic Debt USD 15.54 2017年排名后五的新兴市场债券基金 基金名称 一年回报(% ) 1. Threadneedle Emerging Market Bond -0.26 2. Gramercy Total Return Allocator EM Debt GBP -0.05 3. Standard Life Investment Emerging Market Debt 0.51 4. BL Bond Emerging Markets Euro B Cap 0.83 5. Lazard EM Debt Unrestricted Blend GBP 2.74 (完) (编译 张涛；审校 徐文焰)