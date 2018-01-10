FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
表格：2017年新兴市场基金表现情况--理柏
#亚洲
January 10, 2018 / 2:08 AM / a day ago

表格：2017年新兴市场基金表现情况--理柏

3 分钟阅读

    路透伦敦1月9日 - 根据汤森路透旗下基金分析公司理柏(Lipper)的数据，以下是2017
年表现最好和最差的主动型新兴市场股票基金及债券基金。回报以基金的当地货币计算。

    这些表格只包括在英国可供出售的基金，不包括那些管理资产规模低于5,000万美元的
基金。

    关于2017年基金业绩的报导，参见
    
    2017年排名前五的新兴市场股票基金
 基金名称                                      一年回报(%
                                               )
 1. 天达全方位中国股票基金(美元)                    70.65
     (Investec GSF All China Equity USD)       
 2. Neuberger Berman中国股票基金(美元)              65.10
     (Neuberger Berman China Equity USD)       
 3. EI Sturdza Strategic China Panda Fund USD       62.99
 4. 景顺中国基金A-年配息股(美元)                       61
     (Invesco PRC Equity A Annual Dist USD)    
 5. 瑞银(卢森堡)中国精选股票基金(美元)              59.37
     (UBS (Lux) - China Opportunity USD)       
 
    2017年排名后五的新兴市场股票基金  
 基金名称                                      一年回报(%
                                               )
 1. PARVEST Equity Russia Classic Cap               -4.87
 2. SEB Russia Fund (EUR)                           -1.92
 3. JPM Emerging Europe Equity EUR                   0.83
 4. Ashmore SICAV Middle East Equity USD             0.96
 5. Pictet Russian Equities USD                      3.05
    
    2017年排名前五的新兴市场债券基金    
 基金名称                                              一年回报(%
                                                       )
 1. Vontobel Fund Emerging Markets Debt (USD)               16.32
 2. Ashmore SICAV Emerging Markets LC Bond USD              15.83
 3. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC Debt USD               15.63
 4. Deutsche Invest I China Bonds USD LC                    15.62
 5. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC Dynamic Debt USD       15.54
 
    2017年排名后五的新兴市场债券基金      
 基金名称                                          一年回报(%
                                                   )
 1. Threadneedle Emerging Market Bond              -0.26
 2. Gramercy Total Return Allocator EM Debt GBP    -0.05
 3. Standard Life Investment Emerging Market Debt  0.51
 4. BL Bond Emerging Markets Euro B Cap            0.83
 5. Lazard EM Debt Unrestricted Blend GBP          2.74
    (完) (编译 张涛；审校 徐文焰)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
