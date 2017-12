Dec 11 (Reuters) - 3M Co would sell substantially all of its communication markets business to Gorilla Glass maker Corning Inc for $900 million in cash, the companies said on Monday.

3M’s unit provides optical fiber and copper passive connectivity solutions for the telecommunications industry and has annual global sales of about $400 million, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)