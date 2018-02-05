FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:47 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Capital Dynamics to acquire SunPower, First Solar JV for $977 mln

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Asset manager Capital Dynamics said on Monday it would acquire a joint venture company of solar power developers First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp for about $976.6 million.

The joint venture, 8point3 Energy Partners LP, owns and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States.

The deal, which has an enterprise value of about $1.7 billion, is expected to close in the second or the third quarter of fiscal 2018. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
