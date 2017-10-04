FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale - WSJ
2017年10月4日

Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale - WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Plastics maker A Schulman Inc is exploring a sale, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with Citigroup Inc on the process of sale, which is in its early stages, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2xf6lRT)

The company’s market value was $1.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Its shares were up 4.9 percent at $37.60.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

