UPDATE 1-Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale - WSJ
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 下午3点34分 / 14 天前

1 分钟阅读

(Adds background)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Plastics company A Schulman Inc is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $1 billion, were up 4.6 percent at $37.49 in late morning trading.

The company is working with Citigroup Inc on the sale process, which is in its early stages, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2xf6lRT)

The company - which supplies plastic compounds and resins used in packaging, construction and electronics - had $880.4 million in debt as of May 31, according to its latest SEC filing.

A Schulman lowered its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings in July, citing margin pressure in its European business due to higher raw materials costs.

The Akron, Ohio-based company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D‘Silva)

