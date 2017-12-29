FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Aarti Industries signs 100 bln-rupee contract with SABIC's U.S. unit
December 29, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 更新于 a day ago

India's Aarti Industries signs 100 bln-rupee contract with SABIC's U.S. unit

1 分钟阅读

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer Aarti Industries Ltd signed a supply contract with a U.S. affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) worth 100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion).

Aarti Industries will supply a high value speciality chemical intermediate to SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC over a period of 20 years. (bit.ly/2C72hFz)

Aarti will invest around $35 million to $40 million to set up a manufacturing facility in Gujarat which will be used as an export-only unit.

Shares of the Mumbai-based company were up 5.7 percent, as of 0651 GMT, after rising as much as 8.1 percent. ($1 = 63.9325 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

