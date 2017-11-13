FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev to replace head of North America division
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
2017年11月13日

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, said on Monday it would replace the head of its North America division at the start of next year.

The company said in a statement that Joao Castro Neves had decided to step down and his place would be taken on January 1, 2018 by Michel Doukeris, currently the chief sales officer.

“The US is our most important market and we recognize the need to continue to focus on driving topline growth across our portfolio,” said AB InBev chief executive Carlos Brito. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

