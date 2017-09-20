FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB to deliver 117 electric vehicle charging stations for German motorways
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月20日 / 早上8点46分 / 1 个月前

ABB to deliver 117 electric vehicle charging stations for German motorways

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - ABB will deliver 117 electric vehicle charging stations to German utility EnBW , the Swiss engineering company said on Wednesday.

Power utilities such as EnBW, tech start-ups and oil majors are vying to become dominant players in the fast-growing business of charging stations.

These are now increasingly being installed on Europe’s motorways to accommodate a new generation of electric vehicles from makers such as Tesla, Porsche and BMW with long range batteries.

ABB, which has delivered more than 5,000 networked charging systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles worldwide, said this latest EnBW order follows a previous order from the utility for 68 of them last year.

They are due to be installed at service station operator Tank & Rast locations by the end of the year.

Tank & Rast operates about 350 filling stations and 390 service areas on German autobahns, according to its website.

“The need to rapidly expand the charging infrastructure network has once again been shown during this year’s International Motor Show in Frankfurt, where nearly all automotive companies have announced a massive expansion of their electric vehicle ranges,” ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a statement.

Previously, charging stations had been concentrated in cities, but Europe has been pushing for cross-country networks.

In 2014, ABB and partners joined the public-private European Long-distance Electric Clean Transport Road Infrastructure Corridor initiative aimed at linking EU member states with electric vehicle charging equipment. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below