ABB, HPE team up on industrial IT project
2017年11月28日

ABB, HPE team up on industrial IT project

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Swiss group ABB and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have agreed a strategic partnership that combines their technologies to let customers harness industrial data to increase the efficiency and flexibility of operations.

The partners said on Tuesday the Internet of Things project would yoke ABB’s operations technologies (OT) with HPE’s information technologies (IT).

“Employing the right mix of IT platforms will accelerate data processing in industrial plants and at the same time enable effective control of industrial processes across locations,” they said.

The partnership would include joint research, development, products and service. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

