#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月19日 / 上午9点21分 / 2 天内

ABB wins $130 mln order for Hinkley Point nuclear plant in UK

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - ABB has won an order worth around $130 million to provide infrastructure for Hinkley Point C, the first new nuclear power plant to be built in Britain for decades, the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday.

ABB’s power grids division will provide transmission infrastructure for the controversial project which is being built by France’s EDF Energy.

The new nuclear reactors, which are slated to cost 18 billion pounds ($23.68 billion), will provide 7 percent of Britain’s electricity and supply around 6 million homes with power when they go on line in 2025.

$1 = 0.7602 pounds Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
