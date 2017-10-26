FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB says strategy shift paying off after Q3 earnings beat forecasts
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

ABB says strategy shift paying off after Q3 earnings beat forecasts

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - ABB reported earnings slightly ahead of expectations for its latest quarter on Thursday with the Swiss engineering group saying focus on higher growing segments like robots for the food and beverage industry was working.

The Swiss power transmission and automation company said net profit rose to $571 million in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates of $553 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales of $8.72 billion beat estimates of $8.52 billion, while new orders - a signifier of future growth - were in line with forecasts at $8.16 billion. (Reporting by John Revill)

