Abbott Labs posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 中午12点00分 / 4 天内

Abbott Labs posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss in the year-ago quarter, helped by strong sales in its medical devices and generics businesses.

Net earnings rose to $603 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $329 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.8 billion from $5.3 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

