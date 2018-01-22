Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 73 cents  a share - summary

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* Abbott Laboratories is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 24.

* The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company is expected to report a 38.5 percent increase in revenue to $7.39 billion from $5.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 16 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Abbott Laboratories is for earnings of 73 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 65 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 “strong buy” or “buy,” 5 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for Abbott at 0.28 percent; predicted revenue surprise is negative at 0.01 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* The earnings announcement is scheduled for January 24 at 01:30 p.m. GMT.

* Abbott Laboratories belongs to the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.