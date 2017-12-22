FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge tosses $150 mln verdict against AbbVie in AndroGel case
December 22, 2017

U.S. judge tosses $150 mln verdict against AbbVie in AndroGel case

Dec 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday overturned a $150 million verdict against AbbVie Inc in the first federal court case to go to trial over claims that the company fraudulently misrepresented the risks of its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago ruled that the findings by the jury that rendered the verdict in July in favor of Oregon resident Jesse Mitchell were “logically impossible.” (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang)

