25 天前
Sycamore got closest to acquiring Abercrombie & Fitch-sources
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月10日 / 下午12点57分 / 25 天前

Sycamore got closest to acquiring Abercrombie & Fitch-sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Sycamore Partners came closest to acquiring Abercrombie & Fitch Co, but could not meet the U.S. teen apparel retailer company's valuation expectations, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Sycamore agreed two weeks ago to acquire U.S. office supplies chain Staples Inc for $6.9 billion, the biggest deal in the buyout firm's history. That deal shifted its focus away from Abercrombie, the sources said.

The price Sycamore offered and the discrepancy with Abercrombie's valuation expectations could not be learned. Abercrombie could revisit a potential deal in the future, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Abercrombie and Sycamore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Abercrombie said on Monday that it terminated discussions with interested parties about a potential deal following a review. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

