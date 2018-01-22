FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 22, 2018 / 1:43 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Abercrombie & Fitch raises Q4 outlook; exec chairman to step down

1 分钟阅读

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch raised its fourth-quarter forecast following a strong holiday season, sending its shares up 4.6 percent before the bell on Monday.

The teen apparel retailer raised its comparable sales growth outlook for the holiday quarter to the high-single digit percentage range, compared with a prior outlook of up low-single digits.

The company also said that Arthur Martinez will step down as executive chairman of its board on Feb. 3 and will be replaced by Terry Burman, who will then assume the role of non-executive chairman. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below