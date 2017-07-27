FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月27日 / 凌晨5点15分 / 9 天前

AB InBev earnings rise despite Brazil weakness

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, reported an increase in second-quarter earnings on Thursday as gains in Mexico and recently acquired assets in South Africa and Australia offset weakness in Brazil.

The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which makes more than a quarter of the world's beer, saw a 1 percent increase in beer volumes and shifted consumers onto higher priced beers, resulting in a 5 percent increase in revenues.

Second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) was up 11.8 percent excluding currency shifts and on a like-for-like basis, at $5.35 billion, compared with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of $5.40 billion. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

