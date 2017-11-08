FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
2017年11月8日 / 早上7点35分 / 1 天前

ABN Amro expects significant drop in capital ratios from new Basel rules -CFO

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro expects new banking regulations, dubbed Basel IV, to have a significant impact on its capital ratios, but its buffers will be strong enough to withstand the change, Chief Financial Officer Clifford Abrahams told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We have seen analysts running the numbers and have seen estimates of an impact of 5 to 6 percent on our capital ratios,” Abrahams said in a phone interview. “Depending on the precise rules implemented, something in that order is possible. But we still feel well capitalised for any likely change.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

