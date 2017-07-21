FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
Acacia Mining aims for lower end of FY guidance after tough H1
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 早上6点27分 / 15 天前

Acacia Mining aims for lower end of FY guidance after tough H1

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining is targeting the lower end of its production guidance for the year after its first-half results were hit by Tanzania's ban on the export of its concentrates, the gold miner said on Friday.

Majority owned by Barrick Gold, Acacia was forced to stop shipments of its ore after a ban was imposed in March.

It reported a 22 percent fall in first-half revenue to $392 million and its cash balance fell by 80 percent to $176 million.

The company said it would aim for the lower end of its 2017 production target of 850-900,000 ounces of gold.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below