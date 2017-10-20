FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acacia Mining says cannot pay $300 mln to Tanzania upfront
2017年10月20日

Acacia Mining says cannot pay $300 mln to Tanzania upfront

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc does not have the ability to make a $300 million payment to the Tanzanian government to resolve a tax dispute, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Wray said on a call with analysts.

Acacia’s majority stakeholder, Barrick Gold, on Thursday reached an agreement with Tanzania that included a $300 million payment by Acacia and splitting of ‘economic benefits’ from operations with the Tanzanian government. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

