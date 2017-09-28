FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accenture reports 7.5 pct rise in quarterly revenue
2017年9月28日 / 上午11点08分 / 20 天前

Accenture reports 7.5 pct rise in quarterly revenue

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the consulting and outsourcing services provider reaped benefits from its investments in fast-growing digital and cloud service offerings.

Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation fell to $974.1 million, or $1.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended August 31, from $1.12 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $9.64 billion from $8.97 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

