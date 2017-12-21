FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accenture's quarterly revenue rises 12 pct
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 21, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 4 days ago

Accenture's quarterly revenue rises 12 pct

1 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported a rise of about 12 percent in quarterly net revenue as it benefited from its investments in digital and cloud services.

Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation rose to $1.17 billion, or $1.79 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov.30 from $1.05 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $9.52 billion from $8.52 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below