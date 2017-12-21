Accenture's quarterly revenue rises 12 pct

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported a rise of about 12 percent in quarterly net revenue as it benefited from its investments in digital and cloud services.

Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation rose to $1.17 billion, or $1.79 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov.30 from $1.05 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $9.52 billion from $8.52 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)